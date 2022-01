Starks, LA (KPLC) - An overturned vehicle briefly shut down I-10 Eastbound near the Starks exit.

All eastbound lanes are now open though some traffic congestion remains.

All lanes are open I-10 East at LA 109 (Starks). Congestion is approaching 4 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.