LSU men’s basketball beats the Gators on the road

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 LSU men’s basketball team beat the Florida Gators on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The final score of the game was 64-58.

At the half, the Tigers were up 38-30.

No. 24 Shareef O’Neal made his first appearance for the season as well and would go on to score in the first.

O’Neal had not played since February of 2021 while trying to fight back from a foot injury.

No. 5 Mwani Wilkinson had 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal as well during the game against the Gators.

The LSU defense was relentless, attacking Florida on the right and forcing them to go left.

One big problem for the Tigers all night long was fouls.

In the second the Gators did start to make a comeback.

With about 3:46 left in the game, the Tigers were leading the Gators 56-54.

