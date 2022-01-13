Lake Charles mayor appoints new fire chief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Someone new is in charge at the Lake Charles Fire Department, but he is no stranger to the firefighters. Outgoing Chief Keith Murray held the position for 30 years and is now retiring, making way for a new set of boots.

Newly appointed Chief Delton “DC” Carter joined the fire department in 1999, serving as a firefighter until 2003 when he became a fire service instructor in the department’s training division.

“You are taking on a life of service, so it’s an honor to wear the uniform, so you can identify me as a person who is going to have your back day or night, 24/7, 365,” Carter said.

Before serving the city, Carter served the country in the military where he would later find his passion as a first responder.

“Met a fireman, and he was in the same platoon as me, and he introduced it to me,” Carter said. “I applied for it, I got on, and once I was on fighting fires, I actually fell in love with it then.”

In the search for a new chief, the city received several applications, and after an extensive interviewing process, the city didn’t have to look long or hard for someone to fill the spot. Lake Charles’ Mayor, Nic Hunter, asked for support of his appointment at the city’s regular council meeting.

“There were a lot of qualified candidates, and at the end of the day, it is my recommendation that the city of Lake Charles appoints Mr. Delton Carter as our next chief of the fire department,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

In March 2021, Cater became a chief training officer until taking on the role as chief. With this new tanking, Carter said he hopes to renew a sense of pride throughout the department.

“Over the last few years, the city has been-we went through some troubling things, Carter said. “Firefighters went through the same thing too. It’s just keeping the morale up and moving the department into the future of fire service.”

