James Landreneau named Extra Elite Top 100 coach

LAKE CHARLES- Out of over 1,500 collegiate softball programs, sixth-year McNeese head coach James Landreneau has been selected as one of the top 100 head coaches in the nation by Extra Innings Softball.

During his 10 years at McNeese, Landreneau has had four postseason appearances (3 NCAA Tourn., 1 NISC Tourn.) coached two All-Americans (Erika Piancastelli, Justyce McClain), 21 All-Southland Conference selections, four SLC Hitters and Players of the Year, one SLC Newcomer of the Year (Jenna Edwards/2021), four All-Region picks, 12 All-Louisiana selections, and was named 2017 Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

While the criteria of a top 100 coach was based upon program success, with a 171-104 record, Landreneau’s decorated career only tells part of his coaching story. His players and his assistant coaches know that the true depth of his impact is experienced off the field.

“Coach James couldn’t be more deserving to hold a spot on this list.” said junior catcher Gracie Devall. “He has been an integral part in my development as a softball player. His leadership, energy and wisdom of the game is unparalleled. The characteristics he has instilled in me go far beyond being an athlete. My teammates and I have learned to become stronger and more mature women. I have developed many life skills such as leadership, accountability, and mental toughness. I can say with confidence that Coach James had a significant part in my acquiring those skills and allowing me to be the best person I can be. I couldn’t be more thankful for the impact he has had on my life as both a coach and mentor.”

Sophomore shortstop Caleigh Cross went on to add “Coach James has shown me how to push past the limits that I set on myself, learning to grow from my failures and how to become a leader on and off the field. The passion he has for the game is contagious and it brings the best out of all his players. I am so thankful for Coach James and the life lessons he has taught me and will continue to teach me.”

“This is a huge accomplishment,” but one that does not surprise Assistant Coach Shellie Landry. “He exemplifies a truly selfless leader who is passionate and caring to his players, staff and the entire Lake Charles community. His energy and drive are motivating daily as he brings out the best in people. I am truly grateful to not only call him my boss and mentor but one of my friends for life.”

