Investigation following high speed chase and stolen property from local school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A high speed chase results in the arrest of several suspects involved in a series of crimes Tuesday night. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff says the night began with a brief pursuit of suspects driving a stolen vehicle on Lake Street near Prien Lake Road. One was arrested, yet two suspects managed to flee the scene.

“We get a call from S.J. Welsh which as you know was not in session today thank goodness that somebody came in and saw somebody in the school,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

In canvassing the area, deputies found two suspects in a nearby apartment complex matching the description of the person inside the school. Several items were stolen from the property in the process.

“School computers, phones, electronics,” Sheriff Mancuso said.

Former educators are appalled to know thieves would plunder through a classroom.

“Stealing things from schools is horrible,” former educator Lucille Gothreaux said. “I worked in the guidance office, but my daughter worked in the classroom with a lot of electronics and it was hard for her to get that I mean you have to do all kinds of things - write grants and it’s just hard. Money is hard to come by.”

The community is thankful school was not in session.

“With the way things are no a days with the shootings and stuff, it’s a good thing it didn’t happen during the school hours because with kids there, that really would have been a bad situation,” Gothreaux said.

Two people were arrested: 32-year-old Cody Fruge and 35-year old Tina Talbot. Both face felony possession of stolen things and criminal damage to property charges.

Calcasieu Parish school officials say this incident will in no way affect student learning.

