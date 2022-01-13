50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Investigation following high speed chase and stolen property from local school

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A high speed chase results in the arrest of several suspects involved in a series of crimes Tuesday night. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff says the night began with a brief pursuit of suspects driving a stolen vehicle on Lake Street near Prien Lake Road. One was arrested, yet two suspects managed to flee the scene.

“We get a call from S.J. Welsh which as you know was not in session today thank goodness that somebody came in and saw somebody in the school,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

In canvassing the area, deputies found two suspects in a nearby apartment complex matching the description of the person inside the school. Several items were stolen from the property in the process.

“School computers, phones, electronics,” Sheriff Mancuso said.

Former educators are appalled to know thieves would plunder through a classroom.

“Stealing things from schools is horrible,” former educator Lucille Gothreaux said. “I worked in the guidance office, but my daughter worked in the classroom with a lot of electronics and it was hard for her to get that I mean you have to do all kinds of things - write grants and it’s just hard. Money is hard to come by.”

The community is thankful school was not in session.

“With the way things are no a days with the shootings and stuff, it’s a good thing it didn’t happen during the school hours because with kids there, that really would have been a bad situation,” Gothreaux said.

Two people were arrested: 32-year-old Cody Fruge and 35-year old Tina Talbot. Both face felony possession of stolen things and criminal damage to property charges.

Calcasieu Parish school officials say this incident will in no way affect student learning.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Unlike the previous variants, Dr. Patel says omicron has taken more to children and is...
Lake Charles doctor weighs in on Omicron surge
“We’re not done with January and I don’t think omicron is done with us yet”
VIDEO: Lake Charles doctor weighs in on omicron surge
Hammond man sleeping in dumpster killed by garbage truck, police say
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards announces news conference