FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the morning, pleasant afternoons to round out the week

Chilly start to the morning, but warming for the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Skies have continued to clear overnight and that has allowed temperatures to quickly fall this morning with many locations back into the lower 40′s and a few locations in the upper 30′s for rural locations north of I-10. Sunshine will continue to return for the next few afternoons allowing us to warm nicely and sit just above normal before a cold front arrives for the weekend and changes the pattern once again.

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with warm temperatures (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning you are definitely going to want to grab the heavier jacket with temperatures rather chilly out there, but through the afternoon sunshine will help to warm us up and set us with a beautiful afternoon. High pressure continues to settle in over the region so expect another afternoon of light winds and mostly sunny skies. A few passing clouds won’t be out of the question but they will be fair weather cumulus clouds with no issue of any rainfall. Temperatures will manage to climb into the upper 60′s with a few areas approaching the 70 degree mark so the perfect weather to maybe head outside afternoon work and school and enjoy the fresh air. A similar start can be expected for our Friday morning as clear skies and drier air remains in place allowing us to fall back into the lower 40′s for Friday morning.

We are warm for the next few days, turning cooler by Sunday (KPLC)

We’ll begin to see some slight changes as we move through our Friday as winds will turn a little more southeasterly with time as we begin to await the arrival of our next frontal system. The positive news is that for your Friday and Friday evening plans the weather will be of no issue. Sunshine will continue to be abundant for Friday afternoon as highs once again head for the upper 60′s to near 70. A much milder night for Friday though as the moisture begins to return as lows only manage to fall into the lower 50′s with a southeasterly breeze in the forecast so Friday evening will be relatively nice with just a light jacket needed if you plan on heading out. Saturday is when we can expect the arrival of the cold front as an area of low pressure begins to develop along the Gulf coast. As of now models aren’t too bullish on widespread rain, but rather just a few scattered showers and storms. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer but get ready for a cool down by Sunday.

Few showers and storms returning to the forecast (KPLC)

The potential for frost and freezer will return as we head into Sunday and Monday morning as lows manage to fall back into the lower and middle 30′s. Afternoons will remain on the cooler side as well with highs on Sunday in the lower 50′s as sunshine and a few clouds return to the forecast. Slow warming can be expected as we head into next week with lower to middle 60′s for Monday and Tuesday before a weak front looks to move through towards the middle of next week. Still plenty of time to iron out the details, but for now enjoy the wonderful afternoon ahead!

Rain totals remain low, but a few showers remain in the forecast (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

