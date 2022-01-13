Cowboys roll past Arlington Baptist in record setting win

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, the Cowboys dominated from start to finish against an inferior opponent both on offense and defense. It was one last tune-up game before the Pokes head into conference play.

“We played well together. Everybody was moving the ball everybody was doing their job and it was a great team win for us,” said freshman forward Christian Shumate.

McNeese opened up the game on a seven to nothing run and never looked back from there. They seized this as an opportunity to iron out the wrinkles before conference play starts this weekend.

“Every game is an opportunity to get better an opportunity to progress and really just reach our goal,” said grad transfer forward Kellon Taylor.

Along the way, in the 120-44 win, the Cowboys set 5 new school records in offensive rebounds, rebounding margin, rebounds allowed, points in the paint and second-chance points.

Transfer forward Kellon Taylor says the performance was a sign of what’s to come.

“We keep focus. We’re looking to dominate the conference dominate the glass dominate the paint and just be that big bully in the conference,” said Taylor.

Three Cowboys finished the game with a double-double, with Christian Shumate a standout. The freshman forward finished with 22 points and 17 boards.

“Obviously Chumate’s a special athlete,” said head coach John Aiken. “A special type of talent Tonight at times it looked like he was playing with high school kid’s junior high kids he was just dominant in every phase. Rebounding and obviously at the rim, high level game for him.”

