Cowboys post record numbers in 120-44 win over Arlington Baptist

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese put on a record-setting display against Arlington Baptist in its first game played in the Ralph Ward Recreation Complex in 50 years as the Cowboys dominated the Patriots from start to finish in a 120-44 win and leading into Saturday’s Southland Conference opener versus HBU in the reopening of the Legacy Center.

McNeese (6-11) set five new school records and tied another while scoring 120 points, tying as the second-most points recorded in school history. The Cowboys led 67-23 at the half with the 67 points matching the record for most points in a half (67 vs. Champion Christian last season in a 140-37 win).

New records set in the game include most offensive rebounds (37), most points scored in the paint (84), most second-chance points scored (48), rebounding margin (+61, 77-16), and fewest rebounds allowed (16).

“We did what we were hoping to do with this game heading into Saturday’s conference opener,” said head coach John Aiken. “I thought we did a really good job on the glass and with our defensive pressure.”

McNeese out-rebounded ABU by a 77-16 advantage to mark the most rebounds in Division I this season.

Every Cowboy player dressed out played and scored while six recorded double-figures in points and three posted a double-double.

Christian Shumate led the way with 22 points and 17 rebounds while adding four blocked shots, three steals and three assists. Kellon Taylor finished with 14 points and 13 boards with four assists and Myles Lewis added 14 points and 10 rebounds with three assists.

Brendan Medley-Bacon contributed with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks; Zach Scott scored 13 points with nine of those coming from three-point range, and Collin Warren sank 12 points with six rebounds.

The Cowboys connected on 52 percent of their shots, hitting 49 of 95 from the field including 6 of 21 for 29 percent from behind the three-point arc. McNeese connected on 16 of 21 from the free throw line for 76 percent.

Defensively, McNeese held the Patriots to just 28 percent shooting for the game (17 of 61) and 27 percent from long range (6 of 22).

McNeese held a 41-3 lead in rebounding at halftime and 17-0 on the offensive glass and 37-4 in offensive rebounds for the game.

Next up, McNeese returns to the Legacy Center on Saturday at 4 when it hosts HBU to begin Southland Conference play. The Cowgirls will get the double-header started with a 1 o’clock tip. At noon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held outside the main entrance of the arena. The public is invited to attend.

