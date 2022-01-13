COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Health said it is not updating parish and regional case data on Jan. 13, 2022. It said parish and regional case data will be updated as soon as possible.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 65% of cases from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 and 66% of deaths from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 14,932 new cases.

· 11 new deaths.

· 2,081 patients hospitalized (82 more than Wednesday’s update).

· 75% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.60 percent of population vaccinated.

All regional and parish data was last updated Tuesday, Jan. 11. Vaccine data is up to date with latest update from LDH.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 632 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 94 patients hospitalized (13 more than previous update).

· 38.14 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 376 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 40.29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 124 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.17 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 66 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.53 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.75 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 48 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.56 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 66 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33.07 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 135 active cases among inmates.

· 9 active cases among staff members.

