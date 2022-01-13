Boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says a boil advisory has been issued for parts of the city due to a water main leak.

The advisory affects the following, according to the city:

· Kim Street to South Beglis

· Cass Street to Arena Road

The city said it will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the state laboratory.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the morning, pleasant afternoons to round out the week