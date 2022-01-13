Boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says a boil advisory has been issued for parts of the city due to a water main leak.
The advisory affects the following, according to the city:
· Kim Street to South Beglis
· Cass Street to Arena Road
The city said it will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the state laboratory.
