Two charged with possession of stolen things, property damage in incident at S.J. Welsh during closure

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two adults were arrested in connection with an incident at S.J. Welsh Middle School Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Cody C. Fruge, 32, of Lafayette and Tina M. Talbot, 35, of Youngsville were arrested on charges of felony possession of stolen things, criminal damage to property and flight from an officer, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

S.J. Welsh was closed Wednesday due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

More information will be released when it is available.

