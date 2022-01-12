SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2022.

Braylon Jevon Holley, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Azell Demond Barber, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; disturbing the peace (2 charges).

Anthony Ross Hall, 28, Rockdale, TX: Forth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; broken tail lamps; open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Adam Jay Ceasar Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; obstruction of a public passage; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Justin Jamar Duncan, 33, Lake Charles: Home invasion; disturbing the peace.

Luther Eugene Haynes, 42, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Sidney Leighann Conley, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Adam Michael McCoy, 33, Sulphur: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Roberto Dion Colon, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; aggravated assault with a firearm; use of a motor vehicle to harm.

Jason Gene Leckelt Jr., 40, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000 (5 charges); theft under $5,000 (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Steven Lynn Davis, 56, Sulphur: Video voyeurism.

Ernest Joseph Draleau Jr., 41, Westlake: Indecent behavior with juveniles; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Johnkel Myleak Brand, 21, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer; possession of a firearm by a felon; contributing to child delinquency.

Thomas Edward Newsome Jr., 36, Montegut: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tonyetta Yvette Loveless, 40, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Randle Anthony Batiste Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a firearm by a felon; contributing to child delinquency.

Dyrell Daquan Farr, 30, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.