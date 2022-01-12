Sulphur police searching for missing teen
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department says it is searching for a missing teen.
The missing teen is identified as Allyanna “Ally” Wiggins, 17, according to Sgt. Nicholas Johnson.
Wiggins is 5′-5′3″ and approximately 220 pounds, according to Johnson.
Johnson said Wiggins was last seen in Sulphur walking her dog.
Her possible clothing is a gray hoodie with “Love” across the chest with “Love” being yellow, according to Johnson.
Johnson asks anyone with any information to contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.