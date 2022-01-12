Meteorologist Ben Terry gains new following in Kenya

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The love for Ben Terry is worldwide.

Everyone’s favorite meteorologist gained a bunch of new Twitter followers in Kenya yesterday as Kenyans searching for answers to an electrical outage stumbled across his Twitter page.

Because 7 News and Kenya Power and Lighting Company share the same acronym, KPLC, it’s not uncommon for our local station to receive messages from Kenya asking about power outages.

But as Kenya suffered a nationwide power outage Tuesday, Ben began noticing a significant jump in Twitter followers from Kenya.

I just gained several Twitter followers from Kenya over the past 24 hours. Just so you know, I am not associated with the KPLC that is Kenya Power and Light Company for future reference. However, I hope you do like weather updates for Southwest Louisiana. Welcome aboard! — Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) January 11, 2022

😂😂😂 sorry bro! Hivyo ndio kunaendanga! Welcome to Kenya — Mc Antonio Kenya (@Antoniothemc) January 11, 2022

You are now officially a Kenyan Citizen, congratulations we must now suffer together — Erick Alusa (@Ejalusa) January 11, 2022

Of course, the frustration of being without power is something we in Southwest Louisiana understand well following the aftermath of 2020′s Hurricane Laura.

Hakuna Matata! Our power was out for weeks in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. Hopefully it is restored soon in Kenya! 🙏 — Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) January 11, 2022

Even though he could not fix their electrical issues, Ben being the consummate weather man, he did provide his new followers with a 10-day forecast for Kenya.

Here’s a look at the 10 Day Forecast for Nairobi and Mombasa. You can download our free KPLC Weather and use it worldwide! pic.twitter.com/isE7fvssj6 — Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) January 11, 2022

