Meteorologist Ben Terry gains new following in Kenya
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The love for Ben Terry is worldwide.
Everyone’s favorite meteorologist gained a bunch of new Twitter followers in Kenya yesterday as Kenyans searching for answers to an electrical outage stumbled across his Twitter page.
Because 7 News and Kenya Power and Lighting Company share the same acronym, KPLC, it’s not uncommon for our local station to receive messages from Kenya asking about power outages.
But as Kenya suffered a nationwide power outage Tuesday, Ben began noticing a significant jump in Twitter followers from Kenya.
Of course, the frustration of being without power is something we in Southwest Louisiana understand well following the aftermath of 2020′s Hurricane Laura.
Even though he could not fix their electrical issues, Ben being the consummate weather man, he did provide his new followers with a 10-day forecast for Kenya.
