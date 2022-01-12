50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Some restaurant owners fear what the future holds.
Restaurants feel impact of omicron surge
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office: Almost $1 million in narcotics seized
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office: Almost $1 million in narcotics seized
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says