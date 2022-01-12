50/50 Thursdays
LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha

Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of...
Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Arkansas safety Joe Foucha a native of New Orleans announced via Twitter that he would be joining the Tigers.

Foucha joins UL-Lafayette defensive back Mekhai Garner who announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring to the Tigers as well. This news comes just hours after LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern announced that he would be entering the portal.

A product of McDonogh 35 had 73 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven passes defended and two interceptions this past season.

During his time as a Razorback, Foucha had 231 total tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended and five interceptions in 44 games played.

The Tigers have been hit hard this off-season with 10 players entering the portal as of Tuesday, Jan. 11. Defensive back has been an area of need for LSU to fill.

