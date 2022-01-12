50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly have added UL-Lafayette defensive back Mekhi Garner through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Garner announced the news via Twitter.

“I am very appreciative of everyone at ULL that has helped me during my time there. I will never forget the memories with my teammates there,” Garner said. “Also, thank you to all of the coaches that have offered and recruited me. I am blessed to say I am 100% committed to LSU. Geaux Tigers.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal has not been kind to LSU this off-season as 10 players have entered since Tuesday, with the latest being cornerback Dwight McGlothern. LSU also lost starting corner Elias Ricks to Alabama through the portal and Derek Stingley to the upcoming NFL Draft.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Garner is a 6-foot-2, 215 pounder that saw action during the COVID 2020 season and will have two years of eligibility with LSU.

In 2020, his most impactful season with ULL, Garner was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt performer and played in 11 games starting eight with 27 total tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a sack, three interceptions with one pass defended and a forced fumble.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent