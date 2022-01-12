50/50 Thursdays
Lake Area nonprofit to host health and hurricane recovery fair Friday

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center
(Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center and its SWLA Civilian Corps are hosting a Health and Hurricane Recovery Resource Fair for Lake Area residents Friday, Jan. 14.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ward 3 Recreation/Martin Luther King Center at 2000 N. Simmons St., said Donald Fondel of the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center. The event is free to all area residents and masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged.

In addition to hurricane recovery assistance, a variety of community-related resources and programs will be offered, said Fondel. The services available will include the following:

  • Hurricane recovery assistance. The SWLA Civilian Corps, a locally-based group of trained volunteers, will be on hand to assist residents who continue to face bureaucratic hurdles when it comes to hurricane recovery. They can answer questions and/or point residents in the right direction for assistance.
  • Free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots. With the COVID-19 Omicron variant quickly spreading throughout our community and state, adults and children ages 5-17 are encouraged to get vaccinated for added protection. Those vaccinated for at least five months are eligible to receive a booster shot. Flu shots will also be available.
  • Community Development Financial Institutions. Representatives from Southwest Louisiana Credit Union will be onsite to discuss the resources they provide and answer questions about Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). CDFIs are mission-driven banking institutions that have a goal of expanding economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing products and services to local residents and businesses. The CDFI designation allows SWLACU to be eligible for CDFI Fund grants, resources and programs that invest public and private capital into communities needing access to financing.
  • Project Build a Future. This organization will be available to answer questions as they work to build quality, affordable homes that revitalize and beautify the community. Through their work, they offer residents the opportunity for homeownership and financial success.
  • Health screenings. In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of preventive care, blood pressure, eye, ear and other health screenings will be available for attendees.

“What better way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. than by engaging in a day of community service and outreach,” said Brian Burton, CEO of Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center. “In everything we do, we place the needs of our community front and center. Our SWLA Civilian Corps is a perfect example. These volunteers continue to go above and beyond in ensuring every member of our community has the assistance and resources they need to thrive.”

