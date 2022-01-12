Jan. 11 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores and highlights
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - District play has started for the teams in our area and some wasted little time in making a statement in one of the most important parts of the season.
Tonight was also one of milestones for SWLA players and coaches. Fairview’s Kyle Jinks picked career win No. 900 and St. Louis’ Myca Trail scored her 2,000th point.
Here are some final scores and highlights from some of the games.
BOYS:
Lacassine 64, Episcopal of Acadiana 54
Oakdale 80, Bolton 68
Grand Lake 58, Singer 53
Sulphur 56, LaGrange 46
Sam Houston 42, Tigers 35
GIRLS:
Kinder 61, Rosepine 53
Lafayette Christian 69, Welsh 46
Fairview 67, Pitkin 28
Oakdale 55, DeQuincy 24
Barbe 69, Lady Tigers 56
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.