Jan. 11 #SWLApreps high school basketball scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - District play has started for the teams in our area and some wasted little time in making a statement in one of the most important parts of the season.

Tonight was also one of milestones for SWLA players and coaches. Fairview’s Kyle Jinks picked career win No. 900 and St. Louis’ Myca Trail scored her 2,000th point.

Here are some final scores and highlights from some of the games.

BOYS:

Lacassine 64, Episcopal of Acadiana 54

Oakdale 80, Bolton 68

Grand Lake 58, Singer 53

Sulphur 56, LaGrange 46

Sam Houston 42, Tigers 35

GIRLS:

Kinder 61, Rosepine 53

Lafayette Christian 69, Welsh 46

Fairview 67, Pitkin 28

Oakdale 55, DeQuincy 24

Barbe 69, Lady Tigers 56

