Ingram’s late 3 lifts Pelicans past Timberwolves, 128-125

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates his buzzer-beating 3-point shot to...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates his buzzer-beating 3-point shot to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The Pelicans won 128-125. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brandon Ingram called game for the Pelicans tonight by hitting a 27-foot shot with less than 3 seconds left to defeat Minnesota 128-125.

Ingram capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left.

Josh Hart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves and his driving scoop tied the game with 3.6 seconds left.

