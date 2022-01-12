50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hammond man sleeping in dumpster killed by garbage truck, police say

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Hammond Police Department say a man was found dead inside of a garbage truck Tuesday.

Authorities say they discovered Jermaine Watts, 42, of Hammond, inside the mechanical portion of the garbage truck.

Investigators say they believe Watts, in an attempt to escape the cold weather, fell asleep inside of a commercial dumpster.

When the dumpster was dumped into a garbage truck equipped, it appears Watts suffered fatal injuries when the truck’s mechanical compactor was activated, officials say.

Police say they have found no signs of foul play.

Authorities say the official cause of death will be determined when they recieve the final autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards announces news conference
A group of Mennonites and Amish, along with the Louisiana Methodist Conference and the Fuller...
Group provides aid to those still in need of hurricane help
Johnson asks anyone with any information to contact the Sulphur Police Department at...
Sulphur police searching for missing teen
Two charged with possession of stolen things, property damage in incident at S.J. Welsh during closure