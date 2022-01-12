50/50 Thursdays
Group provides aid to those still in need of hurricane help

A group of Mennonites and Amish, along with the Louisiana Methodist Conference and the Fuller Disaster Rebuilders have come together to rebuild houses and fix roofs as their resources allow(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many in Southwest Louisiana are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Laura and the disasters that followed.

A group of Mennonites and Amish, along with the Louisiana Methodist Conference and the Fuller Disaster Rebuilders have come together to rebuild houses and fix roofs as their resources allow.

One of four houses they’re working on right now belongs to Beverly Goodly, who says they are an answer to her prayers.

“What you have to do is believe,” Goodly said. “Believe, trust God and don’t give up. He doesn’t want you to give up. He wants you to trust him.”

Goodly calls the work a miracle.

Each group shares its expertise and gifts - from rebuilding skills, construction management, funding, or finding those in need who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

To apply for help, call 337-476-1080.

