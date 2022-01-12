Former KPLC reporter named SportsCenter anchor

50/50 Thursdays
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former KPLC reporter Max McGee has been named a SportsCenter anchor.

McGee began his broadcasting career at KPLC in 2016 before moving to WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and WJZ in Baltimore, where he has worked the past three years.

McGee will make the move to ESPN on Jan. 31, according to a news release from ESPN.

“I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” McGee in a statement. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”

Congrats, Max!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

