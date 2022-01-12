F.K. White Middle to be closed Thursday and Friday

50/50 Thursdays
Officials said virtual learning opportunities will be available to students based on staff availability, and students are asked to check their CPSB email frequently for instructional updates from the school.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - F.K. White Middle School will be closed beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 14, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

There are a number of staff that are quarantined due to testing positive or due to potential COVID-19 exposure, according to school board officials.

At this point, it is not possible to obtain all needed substitutes to conduct face-to-face instruction for the next two days, school board officials said.

Officials said virtual learning opportunities will be available to students based on staff availability, and students are asked to check their CPSB email frequently for instructional updates from the school.

“Please know that these decisions are not taken lightly, but the safety of all stakeholders will always be our number one priority,” the school board said in it’s press release.

