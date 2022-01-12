FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and damp start, slowly warming the next few days

A damp and chilly start this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few showers have made their way through Southwest Louisiana through the overnight hours as an upper level disturbance tracks across the region. We’ll begin to dry out as we move through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, but clouds will stick around for the first half before sunshine will return for the afternoon. One positive thing to take away is the fact we are going to slowly warm as we round out the week as sunshine sticks around with high pressure in charge through Friday before bigger changes arrive.

Highs a little warmer with many areas back into the lower 60's (KPLC)

Heading out the door to work and school this morning it is a chilly and damp start with temperatures back into the middle to upper 40′s, but with the showers around it has made it feel very damp with the moisture in place. Make sure to grab the jacket and maybe even the rain jacket for the kids and yourself as you head out just in case you find yourself under one of the light showers. Clouds continue to stick around for much of the morning but we can expect sunshine to begin to break out by late morning and especially for the afternoon which will help to bump our highs into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. High pressure will build in as we move through the overnight and over the course of the next several days helping to keep sunshine around and of course the perfect weather to spend outside.

We'll see highs warming and cooling over the next ten days (KPLC)

Looking through the end of the week our afternoons will gradually warm with highs on Thursday into the middle to upper 60′s and a pretty similar end to the week on Friday, but the difference will be the moisture slowly returning for Friday afternoon. Now for Thursday morning temperatures will be on the chilly side as we are back into the lower 40′s for the morning with a few upper 30′s for rural locations to the north. Our overnight temperatures will begin to inch up as well with many locations only in the lower 50′s by Saturday morning. This will all be leading up to our next front arriving for the weekend bringing our next opportunity for showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday. As of now models aren’t too bullish on widespread showers and storms, but more of a scattering as the front is a little moisture starved. We’ll bump our highs back into the middle 50′s for Sunday, but there will be opportunities for frost and even a light freeze as we move into Sunday morning and Monday morning.

We'll see our next chance of rain arriving by Saturday (KPLC)

Over the last several weeks it has felt like a roller-coaster with our temperatures as we warm and then cool down only to warm back up. That trend looks to continue as we move over the next 10 days with models indicating highs approaching the lower 70′s by the middle of next week. Some signs do point to another cool down by the end of next week as a stronger front arrives, but time will tell just how low the mercury will fall as we get closer. For now keep the jacket around and maybe the umbrella with just a few showers moving through to start off our Wednesday.

Rain chances remain low over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

