50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Clear and nice for the next few days, next front arrives this weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The clouds are quickly clearing now as the upper level disturbance that caused them to form moves off to the east.  The air is not really any cooler than the last few days, but temperatures will be close to normal at least in the morning.  Thursday will begin with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Thursday and Friday will be pretty nice with clear skies and no chance of rain.  Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal with lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s.  Some areas may even reach the 70 degree mark for afternoon highs.

The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days.  Some scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, I am increasing the chance of rain to 30%. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out in the mid 60s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Sunday through Tuesday will be below normal with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s.  A warming trend will begin by the middle of next week with highs back to near 70 by the end of the week.

Yet another cold front will likely arrive late next week, though there is considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of this system.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Light winds and sunshine return for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and damp start, slowly warming the next few days
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - January 12, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - January 12, 2021
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Several more cold fronts expected through next week