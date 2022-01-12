First Alert Forecast: Clear and nice for the next few days, next front arrives this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The clouds are quickly clearing now as the upper level disturbance that caused them to form moves off to the east. The air is not really any cooler than the last few days, but temperatures will be close to normal at least in the morning. Thursday will begin with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Thursday and Friday will be pretty nice with clear skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal with lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s. Some areas may even reach the 70 degree mark for afternoon highs.

The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days. Some scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, I am increasing the chance of rain to 30%. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out in the mid 60s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Sunday through Tuesday will be below normal with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. A warming trend will begin by the middle of next week with highs back to near 70 by the end of the week.

Yet another cold front will likely arrive late next week, though there is considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of this system.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.