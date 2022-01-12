50/50 Thursdays
Fairview’s Kyle Jinks picks up career win No. 900

Fairview coach Kyle Jinks
Fairview coach Kyle Jinks(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRANT, LA (KPLC) - Fairview girls basketball coach Kyle Jinks just keeps on winning. Following Tuesday’s 67-28 win over district foe Pitkin, Jinks picked up his 900th career win in his 25th season coaching.

Alongside those wins have come championships—11 to be exact. That includes a record eight straight from 2006-2014. Fairview is currently the two-time defending champions as well.

The Lady Panthers are once again off to a strong start this season with a 25-4 record. GeauxPreps.com has them rated as the No. 1 team once again in Class B.

