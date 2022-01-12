50/50 Thursdays
Catholic Charities to hold another food giveaway in Cameron on Jan. 19

(Pexels/stock image)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities will hold another food giveaway in Cameron on Jan. 19.

The distribution will be between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, at 11054 La. 384.

An ID and utility bill are needed for proof of residence. Only one pickup per month is allowed.

Catholic Charities also provides help with: Emergency rental assistance, utility assistance, funeral expenses, prescription medications, TWIC assistance, ID assistance, birth certificate assistance, and disaster operations.

For more information, call 337-439-7436.

