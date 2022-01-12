Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference on narcotics arrest today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso will be holding a live news conference to discuss a recent CAT Team narcotics arrest today, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

The conference will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Administration Building at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Also in attendance will be Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell and Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

KPLC will be livestreaming the conference here and on social media.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.