Calcasieu Disaster Reassessment Request deadline extended

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Assessor Wendy Curphy Aguillard has extended the deadline to file a 2021 Disaster Reassessment Request Application to Jan. 31, 2022.

After this date, the Assessor’s Office says it will continue to work with property owners to the best of their ability on their individual properties for 2022 valuations as needed.

The entire application process can be completed online HERE.

Click on the “Disaster Application” tab

Read the general instructions

Click “Next Step”

Once you complete each step/page click “Next Step” at the bottom and it will take you through all of the steps

Once you complete step 5 click “Submit”

Each application must include supporting documentation such as interior/exterior photos of damages, insurance adjuster summaries from disaster/flood/tornado claims if applicable, and/or any contractor estimates to repair current damages.

