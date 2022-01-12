50/50 Thursdays
ACTS Theatre to present Willy Wonka the Musical in March

Tickets may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at the box office on the day of the show, ACTS said.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The ACTS Theatre has announced it will be presenting Willy Wonka the Musical from March 11 to 27.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, according to ACTS.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m., ACTS said.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students and $10 for children (10 and under), according to ACTS.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at the box office on the day of the show, ACTS said.

Per ACTS Theatre:

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.

