Watch Joe Burrow’s playoff debut, Steelers vs. Chiefs on KPLC

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following the NFL’s first-ever 17-game regular season, the playoffs are set to kick off Saturday.

Of the six games on wild card weekend, two will air on KPLC. That includes the first game of the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be LSU great, Joe Burrow’s first playoff game as an NFL quarterback. Former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has also had a breakout rookie season for the Bengals with nearly 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The AFC wild-card game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 15 from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals, led by Burrow, is a near-touchdown favorite over the Raiders who are making only their second postseason appearance since 2002. Cincinnati meanwhile returns to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

The other game to be broadcasted on KPLC will be the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night football. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Chiefs are also led by a former LSU Tiger in safety Tyrann Mathieu. He is set to make his third Pro Bowl this season after totaling 76 tackles and picking off quarterbacks three times.

Both games can be viewed via KPLC or the Peacock app. See below for the complete 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule and where to watch each game.

Saturday, January 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

TIME: 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPLC, Peacock App

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

TIME: 7:15 p.m.

WATCH: CBS, Paramount+ app.

Sunday, January 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TIME: 12:00 p.m.

WATCH: FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

TIME: 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

TIME: 7:15 p.m.

WATCH: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 7:15 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

