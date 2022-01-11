50/50 Thursdays
Texas man accused of possessing approximately $100k of cocaine, police say

The driver, Jose Alberto Nordhausen, 30, from Mission, Texas, was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of cocaine possession over 400 grams, according to Fondel.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities say 7.5 pounds of compressed powder cocaine was found during a traffic stop on I-10 near Iowa.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit stopped a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation around 3:40 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, according to Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

The driver, Jose Alberto Nordhausen, 30, from Mission, Texas, was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of cocaine possession over 400 grams, according to Fondel.

A police dog detected a drug odor coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop, according to Fondel.

Fondel said during a probable cause search of the vehicle, detectives located three bundles of compressed powder cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $100,000.

The bundles were wrapped in black electrical tape and hidden in a natural void in the engine bay area, according to Fondel.

A bond has not been set at this time.

