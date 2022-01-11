50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 10, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 10, 2022.

Phillip Anthony Taylor Jr., 43, Ragley: Burglary; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Tyler Joseph Matthews, 27, Ragley: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Kevyn Angel Miranda, 27, Port Arthur, TX: Probation violation.

John Michael Haley, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); out of state detainer.

Joe nmn Gillum, 34, Metairie: Illegal carrying of weapons.

Javeon Jaron Green, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Michael Gerald Lubin, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms.

Raquel Sheree Goss, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Mattison Nizel Simien, 20, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Uchenna Favour Anyaegbunam, 23, Lake Charles: Battery.

Chase Rachaud Trahan, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; broken tail lamps; domestic abuse.

Isaiah Gregory Pete, 27, Vinton: False imprisonment (5 charges); aggravated child endangerment; violation of protective orders; parole detainer.

Jose Alberto Nordhausen, 30, Mission, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ryan Paul Romero, 40, Sulphur: Stalking; child endangerment; obstruction of court orders.

Jared Reece Cooley, 41, Longville: Instate detainer; contempt of court.

Braylon Jevon Holley, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

