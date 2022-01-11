S.J. Welsh, LeBlanc middle schools closed Wednesday and Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - S.J. Welsh Middle School and LeBlanc Middle School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Calcasieu School Board officials said they are unable to find enough substitutes for face-to-face learning after several staff members were quarantined, “due to testing positive or due to potential COVID-19 exposure.”

Virtual learning opportunities will be available to students based on staff availability, and students are asked to check their CPSB email frequently for instructional updates from the school.

“Please know that these decisions are not taken lightly, but the safety of all stakeholders will always be our number one priority,” the school board said in its press release.

