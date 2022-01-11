Pharmacies overwhelmed after new medical marijuana law

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new law making smokable medical marijuana legal in Louisiana is getting lots of attention. Last week we talked to law enforcement about their concerns, but now, we’re hearing from suppliers who say there are more customers than products.

“People are excited. We’re trying to get through the rush right now. It’s a nice change for the whole program,” said James Thibodeaux, the pharmacist/ manager at Medicis.

The flower or “smokable” form of medical marijuana became legal in the state Jan. 1, and the Medicis staff says they were so overwhelmed with orders in the first week they temporarily put a halt on new orders.

“Everyone expected to get their products on day one, but we got through that rush. We’re learning as we go as well because it’s all so new from the growers to the pharmacies- the whole process is new so we’re having to do a lot behind the scenes just to get to this point,” said Thibodeaux.

Now they’re taking orders again, after some time to catch up.

Which can be made through their website with doctor recommendation or through state telemedicine sites like Teleleaf. Gary Hess, the CEO of Teleleaf says he acts as a “gatekeeper” and then patients are able to go to a pharmacist to get the actual product.

“Then they go to meet with a licensed pharmacist at the nine pharmacies within Louisiana, and then they will sit and they’ll do their initial intake, and then we’ll find those products that fit best for them.”

Patients can also choose to go straight to the pharmacy for a recommendation and prescription.

“If you’re not comfortable with that, that’s what having a pharmacist and pharmacy techs in the building to explain your medication, exactly how to adjust your dosage for your specific needs,” said Thibodeaux.

Medicis pharmacist James Thibodeaux ensures this won’t be a long lasting delay.

“It’s just a matter of getting through the growing pains of a new program and all of the restrictions and the testing, which is good for making sure you’re getting a good product that’s tested. But once we get through this I think it will be a lot smoother for patients,” said Thibodeaux.

Owner of Medicis John Condos agrees that the safety will be worth the wait.

“It’s not safe to buy medication off the streets. So when you come to Medicis, you’re getting something that is medical marijuana, you know what you’re buying,” said Condos.

Thibodeaux says they’re trying to keep the limit lower than the state requirement is, to ensure there’s enough available for those who need it.

He adds that in the coming months, new strains of the flower will also be available. He also says that as they get more product, they will be able to lower the price of the flower.

At this point, Lake Charles has the lowest price of the flower in the state.

They will also be offering deliveries of the flower in the coming months, to those in the state who don’t live close to a pharmacy.

