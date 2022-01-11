50/50 Thursdays
One killed in traffic accident on Edgerly Road south of DeQuincy(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a traffic accident on Edgerly Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish officials said.

The two-vehicle accident happened near Route 66 Road south of DeQuincy, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said a car was traveling north on Edgerly Road when it crossed the center line in a curve and struck a southbound SUV. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver of the SUV had minor injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Impairment is not suspected, but, as mandated by state law, a toxicology report will be conducted on both drivers, Vincent said.

The name of the deceased will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

At approximately 6:00 this morning, Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 8, Unit 902 with 5 firefighters responded to a two vehicle...

Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

