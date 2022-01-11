50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are spreading the word that today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Human Trafficking is defined as the buying, selling, and/or transportation of a person for the purpose of exploiting them for sex or forced labor.

People of all walks of life can become trafficked. However, authorities say studies show that runaway and homeless youth are most vulnerable.

Human trafficking has many different effects on the mental and physical well-being of victims. Some signs to look for if you think someone may be a victim of trafficking may include:

  • Lack of voice; having someone else speak for them; being physically or emotionally controlled
  • Losing control of their own identification documents
  • Having very few or no personal possessions
  • Being unable to leave their home or workplace
  • Lack of awareness to date, time, location
  • Having bruises, broken bones, burns, and/or scars
  • Feeling helpless, shameful, guilty, or humiliated
  • Being isolated from friends and family members
  • Seeming emotionally numb or detached

For additional information and to report trafficking, authorities encourage you to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by email at help@humantraffickinghotline.org, by visiting www.humantraffickinghotline.org, or by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting 233733.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Lake Charles College Prep host dedication ceremony
VIDEO: Lake Charles College Prep hosts dedication ceremony
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonably cool day with increasing clouds by afternoon
One killed in traffic accident on Edgerly Road south of DeQuincy
One killed in traffic accident on Edgerly Road south of DeQuincy
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 10, 2022