Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are spreading the word that today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Human Trafficking is defined as the buying, selling, and/or transportation of a person for the purpose of exploiting them for sex or forced labor.

People of all walks of life can become trafficked. However, authorities say studies show that runaway and homeless youth are most vulnerable.

Human trafficking has many different effects on the mental and physical well-being of victims. Some signs to look for if you think someone may be a victim of trafficking may include:

Lack of voice; having someone else speak for them; being physically or emotionally controlled

Losing control of their own identification documents

Having very few or no personal possessions

Being unable to leave their home or workplace

Lack of awareness to date, time, location

Having bruises, broken bones, burns, and/or scars

Feeling helpless, shameful, guilty, or humiliated

Being isolated from friends and family members

Seeming emotionally numb or detached

For additional information and to report trafficking, authorities encourage you to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by email at help@humantraffickinghotline.org, by visiting www.humantraffickinghotline.org, or by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting 233733.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.