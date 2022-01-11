50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound sophomore from Houston recorded 41 tackles, eight passed defended, a forced fumble, and one interception, which was actually a pick-six, in his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

He played in 17 total games, starting six of those.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Brian Kelly will spend this offseason getting his roster numbers up.
LSU focused on restocking their football roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Jennings’ Travis Etienne and LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen are both four-star ranked running backs...
SWLA four-star running backs hint at possible college backfield tandem
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent