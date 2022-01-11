LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.

LSU CB Dwight McGlothern has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He had 32 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 INT this season and made 6 starts. https://t.co/1a0jrGbpvY — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound sophomore from Houston recorded 41 tackles, eight passed defended, a forced fumble, and one interception, which was actually a pick-six, in his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

He played in 17 total games, starting six of those.

