Lake Charles College Prep hosts dedication ceremony

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers were welcomed home at a dedication ceremony Monday morning.

In 2018, the board of trustees purchased 10 acres on Power Center Parkway with the vision of quality education.

The project broke ground in 2019 and was completed in 2021 - starting off the school year at the new facility in August.

The nearly $15 million building has been years in the making, with 2020 slowing that process along the way. But now, the trailblazers have settled into their new home.

“We did some amazing things in that temporary building, but when you have the facilities to back up what you’ve been doing, all it does is swell that pride, our students work harder, they respect it so much more. They just behave differently. The first day of school when we walked in, it was like astonishment,” LCCP Principal Shanice Williams said.

Williams said the students still carry the same energy and tenacity they began the school year with.

“When I first walked in this new building, I felt astonished,” student Kendrick Pete said. “This first time I didn’t need the faculty or the students or anybody here to welcome me. I felt welcomed just from the presence of the school.”

Pete has been recognized as Student of the Year for 2021-2022 by LCCP. He will be graduating this spring and already be considered a junior in college.

With LCCP being a “school of choice,” students are able to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree if they choose.

Williams adds more advanced placement courses and dual enrollment options are in the works so that the students can obtain relevant skills for placement after graduation.

“A trailblazer was chosen as our mascot... why? Because a trailblazer clears the way for others it sets standards - high standards,” Board of Trustees President Gene Thibodeaux said. “And as I’ve said many times before, one does not rise to low expectations.”

