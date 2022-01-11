First Alert Forecast: Several more cold fronts expected through next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday and this will mean an increase in cloud cover. Rain does not look likely with these clouds, however an isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out overnight. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s for afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be a bit warmer Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Thursday and Friday will be pretty nice with clear skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal with lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s.

The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days. Some scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, for now the rain chance will remain at 20%. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out in the mid 60s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Sunday through Tuesday will be below normal with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. A warming trend will begin by the middle of next week with highs back to near 70 by the end of the week.

Yet another cold front will likely arrive late next week, though there is considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of this system.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.