FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonably cool day with increasing clouds by afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are again on the colder side this morning as lows dropped well into the 30s overnight with a few spots even at or below freezing this morning. Enough of a breeze exists that frost will likely not be too widespread across the area, but some patchy frost likely will be around in some of the outlying areas through sunrise. We’ll get to enjoy some sunshine as we start the day which will help launch temperatures up into the 50s, but clouds will begin to return later this afternoon and evening. Highs today will range from the middle to upper 50s and winds won’t be as brisk out of the north.

As clouds thicken later today, we’ll continue to see rather overcast conditions into the evening as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the area. Futurecast continues to show a few sprinkles possible by this evening with this disturbance, but any showers will be light and move through quickly, ending before midnight. Lows tonight drop into the lower 40s with lingering clouds overnight. Frost will not be an issue tonight. Wednesday brings an eventual return to some sunshine as clouds linger to start the day. Temperatures tomorrow will eventually warm up closer to 60 by afternoon with the increasing sun through the day.

Chilly lows tonight for Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s will be followed by a more noticeable warmup by Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll see lots of sunshine both Thursday and Friday before some changes arrive over the weekend. Our next cold front is set to push through Saturday with only a slight chance of showers. Much cooler air behind the front will send lows back into the 30s Sunday morning. We’ll need the coats again by the second half of the weekend through the start of the new workweek. Another front looks to arrive by the end of next week, just as temperatures begin warming back up.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

