First Alert Forecast: Cool weather here for the next several days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cold front moved through southwest Louisiana late Sunday and it means the next several days will be cooler than normal. Tonight will be the coldest of this cool snap with lows ranging from the upper 20s to upper 30s from north to south. We may see some patchy frost in areas north of I-10 if the wind subsides overnight.

An upper level disturbance will move across the area Tuesday into Wednesday and this will mean an increase in cloud cover. Rain does not look likely with these clouds, however an isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s for afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be a bit warmer Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be pretty nice with clear skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be near or slightly above normal with lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The next cold front will move through Saturday and it will bring another round of cooler temperatures for the next several days. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out with this front, but the chance will be 20% or less. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the 50s in the morning and highs will top out near 70 degrees.

Sunday through Tuesday will be below normal with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. A warming trend will begin by the middle of next week with highs back to near 70 by the end of the week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

