COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 11, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 12,494 new cases.

· 29 new deaths.

· 1,905 patients hospitalized (111 more than previous update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 632 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 94 patients hospitalized (13 more than previous update).

· 38.04 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 376 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 40.18 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 124 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29.1 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 66 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.42 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.66 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 48 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.43 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 66 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 29 active cases among inmates.

· 9 active cases among staff members.

