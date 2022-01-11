COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.
Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 12,494 new cases.
· 29 new deaths.
· 1,905 patients hospitalized (111 more than previous update).
· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 50.46 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 632 new cases.
· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 94 patients hospitalized (13 more than previous update).
· 38.04 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 376 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 40.18 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 124 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 29.1 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 66 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.42 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 18 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.66 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 48 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.43 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 66 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 33 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 29 active cases among inmates.
· 9 active cases among staff members.
