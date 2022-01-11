50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

COVID-19 antiviral pill from Pfizer available in Calcasieu in limited quantities

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first outpatient pill approved for emergency use for COVID is now available in Calcasieu Parish.

The FDA first approved it in December.

It’s unclear how many doctors know the first doses of the Pfizer pill have arrived in Calcasieu Parish, but it has, though quantities are limited.

Boudreaux’s Pharmacy in Lake Charles received 40 courses of the Pfizer antiviral pill Friday, and at last word, had 10 left. It’s for mild to moderate COVID in people at high risk of hospitalization or death.

The pills require a prescription from your doctor but are now considered first-line for outpatient care.

“We just started administering them. They’re great for outpatient use of COVID if you’ve been tested positive, Pharmacist Elizabeth Hebert said. “It’s a five-day treatment. You do three tablets twice a day for five days.”

Hebert says it’s free to the consumer and that she knows one person taking it and having great results.

“I’ve gotten some feedback from someone that I know personally who started it last week,” Hebert said. “And after the first dose, they noticed significant improvement in their symptoms that have continued throughout the weekend and today are doing much better. They felt like the pill saved their life.”

Hebert says it’s most effective if taken immediately after COVID symptoms start.

“It’s recommended to start this within 72 hours of symptoms on the onset of COVID,” Hebert said. “So, the sooner the better.”

The Iowa Pharmacy received 20 courses and at last word had 14 left.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid can cause serious interactions with other drugs, so the patient’s other medicines must be carefully considered.

The pharmacist says any COVID patients who get a prescription should not walk into the store. She says Boudreaux’s can deliver it or bring it outside to one’s car.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 10, 2022
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed