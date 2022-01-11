50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments to be closed Jan. 17 in observance of MLK holiday

In a press release Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish officials announced all police jury departments...
In a press release Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish officials announced all police jury departments will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Davon Cole
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish officials announced all police jury departments will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Offices are set to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to officials.

The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers at 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur and 5500-B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles will also be closed, officials said.

They will reopen Thursday, Jan. 20, and regular business hours for both sites are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday, according to officials. They are both closed Tuesday and Wednesday of each week, according to officials.

Officials said garbage and trash pickup will run as normally scheduled on Monday, Jan. 17, for Waste Management customers.

Customers are asked to call Waste Management at 337-436-7229 with any questions concerning the pickup schedule or visit wm.com/alerts for updates.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

Depending on who you ask, Louisiana is said to be first or second in the nation as far as car...
Consumer advocate concerned about rising car insurance rates
The driver, Jose Alberto Nordhausen, 30, from Mission, Texas, was arrested and booked into...
Texas man accused of possessing approximately $100k of cocaine, police say
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Several more cold fronts expected through next week