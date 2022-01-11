Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments to be closed Jan. 17 in observance of MLK holiday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish officials announced all police jury departments will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Offices are set to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to officials.

The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers at 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur and 5500-B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles will also be closed, officials said.

They will reopen Thursday, Jan. 20, and regular business hours for both sites are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday, according to officials. They are both closed Tuesday and Wednesday of each week, according to officials.

Officials said garbage and trash pickup will run as normally scheduled on Monday, Jan. 17, for Waste Management customers.

Customers are asked to call Waste Management at 337-436-7229 with any questions concerning the pickup schedule or visit wm.com/alerts for updates.

