SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 9, 2022.

Dedric Cass Pitre, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); burglary; theft under $5,000; flight from an officer.

Nicole Miller Leger, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; battery of the infirm; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Josue Membreno, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jason Jude Nocilla, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer.

Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 26, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.