AP Open House being held at Barbe High Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a recent press release, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced an AP Open House for Barbe High students and their families on Thursday.

Barbe students and their families are invited to attend Barbe High School’s annual AP Open House night scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the cafeteria, the school board said.

Families will be introduced to the benefits of taking AP courses during a student’s high school career, according to the school board.

The school board said Advanced Placement allows students to thrive in an accelerated, challenging course, ending the year with a comprehensive AP exam.

Students scoring a 3, 4 or 5 on the exam qualify for college credit at most colleges and universities, according to the school board.

The open house event will include a student Q&A panel, instructor introductions, a program overview and more, according to the school board.

