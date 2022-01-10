50/50 Thursdays
Saints beat Falcons, miss out on playoffs

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints beat the Falcons, but won’t be in the playoffs after the Niners beat the Rams in overtime.

The Saints victory, 30-20, gives the Black and Gold a 9-8 record. The Niners victory pushed their mark to 10-7.

The Saints came out firing in this matchup of NFC South rivals. Taysom Hill connected with Adam Trautman for an 18-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

Hill exited the game in the second quarter with a left foot injury. Trevor Siemian came in relief, and delivered right away. He found Tre’Quan Smith for a 13-yard touchdown. That score extended the Saints lead, 14-6.

Right before half, Siemian hooked up with Juwan Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown. Siemian’s second TD pass pushed the Saints advantage over Atlanta, 24-6.

With the win, the Saints and Falcons split their season series. Atlanta beat the Saints back in November, 27-25.

