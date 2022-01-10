ReTreeLC initiative seeking corporate organizations and civic groups to participate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Monday, the City of Lake Charles said it is seeking corporate organizations and civic groups who are interested in participating in its #ReTreeLC initiative.

Kicking off in early December 2021 with the planting of hundreds of native trees at three city parks, #ReTreeLC aims to encourage the sustainable and resilient replanting of trees throughout the city in the wake of unprecedented natural disasters, according to the city.

An updated schedule of events, including details on educational seminars and an April 2022 public tree giveaway, will be released later this month, the city said.

The city said opportunities for involvement from corporate entities and civic organizations are available.

For more information, you are asked to contact Al Williams at alfred.williams@cityoflc.us.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.